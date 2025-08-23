403
Iran FM, Russian Counterpart Discuss Nuclear Program Developments
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a phone call with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, to discuss developments related to Iran's nuclear program and Tehran's cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
According to a statement from the Iranian Foreign Ministry today, the two sides reviewed the actions of Germany, the UK, and France in light of the approaching expiration of the legal term of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231, which endorsed the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.
The three European states party to the agreement had threatened to trigger the snapback mechanism by the end of August if Iran does not resume cooperation with IAEA inspectors.
This mechanism would allow for the re-imposition of UN Security Council sanctions that had been lifted under the nuclear deal. During the call, the two ministers stressed that Security Council Resolution 2231 would expire on its scheduled date, Oct. 18, 2025, and agreed to continue consultations at various levels.
Earlier, the Iranian foreign minister had also held phone talks with his counterparts in Britain, France, and Germany to discuss the snapback mechanism, with an agreement to continue these negotiations next Tuesday at the level of deputy foreign ministers.
Iran maintains that the extension of Resolution 2231 is the responsibility of the UN Security Council and its members.
