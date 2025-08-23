Portugal Airport Workers Plan Weekly Strikes

Dhaka: Ground handling staff at airports across Portugal are threatening to launch rolling strikes starting in September and continuing through early January, amid an ongoing labor dispute with Menzies Aviation.

The Metallurgical and Related Industries Union (SIMA) filed a new strike notice last week, citing a lack of concrete progress in negotiations with the company, which operates under the SPdH/Menzies Aviation brand in Portugal.

According to details first reported by Portuguese newspaper Público, the strike is scheduled to run in alternating periods between 3 September 2025 and 2 January 2026, affecting long weekends and the busy holiday travel season.

Talks between SIMA and Menzies broke down on 14 August, with the union claiming the company offered no substantial responses to its demands.

“After a lengthy analysis of SIMA's proposals, there was no response from SPdH/Menzies Aviation on any of them,” the union said in a statement.“While the company showed some willingness to engage in dialogue, no concrete measures were presented.”

SIMA said it regrets the impasse but insists it cannot“accept the perpetuation” of the current situation. The union reiterated it remains open to further negotiations and hopes Menzies will present actionable proposals soon.

The planned industrial action would involve staff in key airport operations including aircraft servicing, baggage handling, and check-in services - the same roles impacted during previous walkouts over similar grievances.

-B