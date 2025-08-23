Tajikistan And China Advance Dialogue On Strategic Transport Networks
The sides also addressed Tajikistan's access through neighboring countries to international seaports such as Iran's Chabahar and Pakistan's Karachi, as well as cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative.
The parties agreed to accelerate the construction of two-level roads at key intersections in the capital city. According to the ministry, technical and economic feasibility studies for these projects have been completed and are being reviewed with the Chinese side. Once approved, construction work will begin following tender procedures.
Tajikistan and China transport cooperation operates under the intergovernmental agreement on international road transport signed in Dushanbe in 2008, allowing smooth movement of goods via the Kulma-Karosu border crossing within the framework of joint working groups between Tajikistan and China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.
Cooperation also takes place through regional and international organizations, including Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN ESCAP), and the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) program.
