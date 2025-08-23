Career Guide: How To Become A Pet Nutritionist After 12Th? Check Courses, Salary, And Scope
Proper nutrition and a balanced diet are essential for pets. As a result, the demand for pet nutritionists is steadily rising, making it a promising career option for young people. If you're interested in this field, learn how to become a pet nutritionist after completing 12th grade, the educational path you need to follow, and the career opportunities and salary prospects available in this growing profession.
If you want to become a pet nutritionist, first you have to pass 12th with Biology, Chemistry, and Physics. After this, you can take admission in these courses-
- BSc in Pet Nutrition BSc in Dairy Science BSc in Animal Science BSc in Zoology
Apart from this, many certificate courses are also available, by doing which you can also enter this field.
After graduation, you can continue further studies and specialize in this field. These courses can be done for this-
- MVSc in Animal Nutrition MSc in Pet Nutrition MSc in Animal Nutrition
After becoming a pet nutritionist, you have many career options, including-
- You can become a nutrition consultant in a veterinary hospital or clinic. You can work in research and development in pet food companies. You can get a chance to work in animal shelters and NGOs. If you want, you can also work as a freelance consultant. Opening your own consultancy centre is also a good option.
At the entry level, the salary of a pet nutritionist can be around Rs 25,000 to 40,000 per month. With a few years of experience, this salary can reach Rs 50,000 to 80,000 per month. If you work as a freelance consultant, you can earn well on a per-case or package basis. In international pet food companies or the research sector, the salary is even higher.
The pet industry is growing rapidly in India. Especially in metro cities, people are spending more than ever on the health and diet of their pets. The pet food market is constantly expanding, which is increasing the demand for skilled experts in this field. In the coming times, this career can become a high-demand and high-paying profession.
