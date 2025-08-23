Employee Quits Due To Toxic Boss Resignation Flips Power Dynamic, 'The Real Power Is...'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Toxic workplace rants have become a hot topic on social media, with several people coming forward to share their struggles – others often finding them relatable. One such Redditor has once again detailed how their resignation made him realise his importance at their workplace. The post describes how his boss would constantly bombard him with taunts and make him feel undervalued.

“My manager used to taunt me almost daily: 'Tumhare jaise log replace karna mushkil nahi ( People like you are not difficult to replace)," the post reads.

Exhausted and upset by these comments, he decided to put in his papers the next morning, and the company's response was unexpected.

“The next morning, I placed my resignation letter on his desk and said: 'Best of luck, ek mahine mein replacement dhoondh lo (find my replacement within one month)'.”

How did the HR react?

The Redditor soon got a call from HR regarding a counter-offer – a response to an initial offer in which the recipient proposes changes rather than accepting it as it is.

“Within two hours, I got a call from HR: 'Can we discuss a counter-offer?',” the post adds.

The post concluded with a motivating message:“Sometimes the real power is just walking away.”

The Redditor's post has received numerous likes and comments, with many suggesting he should not accept the counter-offer.

One user wrote:“Don't take a counter-offer at all. A manager should recognise the value of an employee before they resign. They just wanted to squeeze the maximum out of you by gaslighting, lowballing, and making you underestimate your own worth. If you have an offer in hand, don't think twice about a counter-offer, even if they offer more. Some managers may go on an ego trip to teach you a lesson by giving you a higher offer to scuttle your switch, only to later put you on PIP.”

Another user commented:“Right now they are only offering you a counter because they won't be able to onboard someone as your replacement within the notice period. They can find someone with your skills, but not someone who knows enough about the project to ensure continuity. If you accept the counter-offer, they will have all the time in the world to find your replacement and then put you on PIP.”

A third user added:“That's why I stopped working in India. Now I work for European Union countries, and my boss values my hard work and skills. I used to work in Bangalore in 2019 but left without any regrets.”