TN Polls: AMMK Undecided On Alliance, Will Assess Situation Says TTV

AMMK Undecided on Alliance

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Ahead of the forthcoming assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary TTV Dhinakaran on Sunday said that his party has not taken any decision on forming an alliance even as several parties remain in talks for the same.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the alliance formation will be decided only after assessing the political situation. "Various parties that are leading alliances, as well as those trying to form alliances, are approaching us and holding talks. That is true. However, we have not yet made a decision regarding an alliance. We will decide only after studying the political situation. We want an alliance that will ensure victory for us in this election. We will take a decision after understanding the mindset of our cadres through party functionaries." Dhinakaran said.

On Political Shifts and Party Unity

Referring to KA Sengottaiyan joining the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), Dhinakaran said he has known Sengottaiyan since 1987 and described him as a loyal follower of MGR and Jayalalithaa who has faced many ups and downs in his political life. He said Sengottaiyan was isolated in the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and, realising this, he accepted recognition by joining a party where he could be heard by the people.

Dhinakaran said, "Even though injustice was done to us, as a follower of Jayalalithaa, I firmly believe that the AIADMK can succeed only if everyone unites. This statement should not be seen as a change of heart. No one is pressuring us. If pressure is applied to force a decision, leaders may be brought into line, but the cadres will not accept it. Any party that wants to bring us into an alliance must approach us with affection and respect."

Observing Alliance Dynamics

He clarified that reports claiming seat-sharing discussions took place during Union Minister Piyush Goyal's visit were mere rumours, and he had already stated this earlier.

On alliance dynamics, Dhinakaran said, "We are observing national and state political developments closely. We are also watching the situation of the DMK-led alliance, which is said to be strong. We will look at their position, seat-sharing arrangements and other factors before making a decision. There is enough time for us. We cannot give an answer if we are rushed on the alliance issue."

Views on National Issues

On reported attacks against Christians, the AMMK general secretary said it is wrong to project an isolated incident as nationwide violence. He added that strict action should be taken against anyone who attacks people of any religion.

Regarding the MGNREGA scheme, Dhinakaran said the name of the 100-day employment scheme should not have been changed and should be reconsidered. He welcomed the increase from 100 to 125 days but urged the centre to withdraw its decision requiring states to contribute 40 per cent of the funds, especially when state governments are under severe financial stress.

Criticism of Tamil Nadu Government

Criticising the Tamil Nadu government, Dhinakaran said the failure to fulfil election promises made to government employees, teachers, nurses and others shows that the government is losing public trust, and this would certainly be reflected in the elections.

When asked whether his party's stance would tilt towards the DMK, Dhinakaran replied, "Wait and watch to see which side our view leans towards." (ANI)

