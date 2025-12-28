Taliban's Cooperation Allows Switzerland To Deport Afghan Criminals

Another offender was deported to Kabul in mid-December, the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) confirmed on Sunday at the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency in response to a report by Sonntagsblick newpaper.

Of twenty convicted Afghans nationals in Switzerland, only two have been deported. The Taliban have been in power since 2021 making deportations to Afghanistan difficult as Switzerland has no official relations with the Taliban government.

Just over a year ago, an attempt to deport an Afghan criminal failed. Having already landed in Kabul, the man had to travel back to Switzerland. In August, the SEM therefore invited representatives of the unofficial Taliban government to Geneva airport for negotiations in order to organise future deportations.

