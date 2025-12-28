President Murmu Says Indian Navy Is Combat-Ready After Vaghsheer Sortie

President and Supreme Commander of the Indian Armed Forces Droupadi Murmu on Sunday noted that the Indian Navy is combat-ready to face any threat under all circumstances, after undertaking a dive sortie onboard the submarine INS Vaghsheer on the Western Seaboard.

The President embarked on the submarine at Karwar Naval Harbour in Karnataka. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi accompanied her during the sortie. The President spent over two hours onboard, during which she interacted with the submarine crew and witnessed operational demonstrations.

'Navy Combat-Ready Against Any Threat'

Later, in the visitors' book, the President shared her experience and praised the crew for their professionalism and preparedness. "It was indeed a very special experience for me to sail, dive and spend time with our sailors and officers onboard INS Vaghsheer. The multiple successful firings and challenging operations carried out by INS Vaghsheer demonstrate the crew's exceptional preparedness and dedication, in accordance with its motto 'Veerta Varchasva Vijaya'. Witnessing the discipline, confidence and enthusiasm of the Vaghsheer crew assures me that our submarines and the Indian Navy are combat-ready against any threat and under all circumstances," she wrote.

Murmu's Consistent Engagement with Armed Forces

President Murmu is the second President of India to undertake a sortie onboard a submarine, after former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. This maiden embarkation onboard an indigenous Kalvari-class submarine reflects the continued engagement of the Supreme Commander with the Armed Forces in operational settings.

Earlier in November 2024, the President had witnessed an Operational Demonstration by the Indian Navy onboard the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, a statement from the President's Secretariat read.

President Droupadi Murmu has consistently engaged with the armed forces in operational settings since assuming office as the Supreme Commander of the Indian Armed Forces.

In October, she became the first President of India to take sorties in two different fighter aircraft after completing a sortie in a Rafale fighter jet at Ambala Air Force Station. Earlier, in April 2023, she flew in a Sukhoi Su-30MKI from Tezpur Air Force Station in Assam. (ANI)

