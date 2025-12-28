Amit Shah, Architect Of Assam's Transformation, To Visit Guwahati

Assam BJP spokesperson Pranjal Kalita on Sunday described Union Home Minister Amit Shah as the principal architect of the state's transformation from a violence-scarred past under Congress rule to a peaceful, progressive and modern state.

On December 29, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will formally inaugurate the 'Srimanta Sankardev Abirbhav Kshetra' and dedicate the project to the people of Assam. After assuming office in 2016, the BJP-led NDA government in Assam initiated decisive steps to free the Bordowa Than from encroachment. Going far beyond mere eviction, under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the State Government has developed an ultra-modern cultural complex across nearly 200 bighas of land at an investment of ₹217 crore, Kalita said in a statement.

A Landmark Cultural Initiative

The project features a majestic Guru Asana, comprehensive exhibitions showcasing the life, philosophy and creations of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev, a vast water body, modern landscaped gardens, and a well-equipped guest house with state-of-the-art amenities, it said. This landmark initiative is set to emerge as a major centre of cultural pride and a premier tourist destination.

"At the tender age of eleven, Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika composed his very first creation on the life and philosophy of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev. For the first time, the visage of the Guru took life on canvas through the brush of Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha," the statement read.

Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev, the great saint-reformer and the spiritual architect of the Assamese nation, was born on the sacred soil of Bordowa. For decades, despite encroachments by doubtful citizens on this holy land, successive Congress governments displayed complete apathy, an attitude that can only be described as anti-Assamese.

Inauguration of Key Development Projects

Arriving in Guwahati on the night of December 28 as part of his two-day visit, the Union Home Minister will also inaugurate several key development projects. These include the 'Jyoti-Bishnu International Cultural Auditorium' at Khanapara, one of the largest cultural auditoriums in the country, with a seating capacity of 5,000 and the newly constructed office building of the Guwahati Metropolitan Police Commissionerate at the same location.

On the morning of December 29, Shah will visit the newly built Shaheed Smarak Udyan at Boragaon, Guwahati, to pay homage to the 860 martyrs of the Assam Movement.

New Era of Peace and Development

At a time when the Congress leadership at the Centre treated Assam and the entire North-East with neglect, viewing the region merely as a political afterthought and a source of exploitation, the BJP-led government has ushered in a new era, the statement said. The frequent visits of Union Ministers to Assam have infused unprecedented momentum into the state's development trajectory.

Historic Peace Accords

Highlighting the role of the NDA government in ensuring lasting peace in the Bodoland region, Kalita recalled that the first Bodo Territorial Council (BTC) Accord was signed in 2003 under the leadership of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Subsequently, under the initiative of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the stewardship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the historic Bodo Peace Accord was signed in New Delhi on 27 January 2020 between the Government of India, the Government of Assam, the NDFB and the All Bodo Students' Union, opening the path toward resolving long-standing issues of the Bodo people.

Kalita further noted that under the same leadership, several other landmark peace accords were concluded: the Karbi Peace Accord, the Adivasi Peace Accord, the Dimasa Peace Accord, and the ULFA Peace Accord. To fulfil the commitments under these accords, the Central Government has recently allocated nearly ₹4,000 crore to Assam, an unprecedented and transformative step.

Progress on AFSPA Withdrawal

Significant progress has also been made toward the rollback of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA). With the concerted efforts of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the approval of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, AFSPA has been withdrawn from 24 districts and one sub-division of Assam.

Resolving Inter-State Boundary Disputes

Kalita also underscored that while the Congress fragmented greater Assam into seven separate states between 1962 and 1979, it made no sincere effort to resolve the resulting inter-state boundary disputes. In contrast, under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, landmark boundary agreements were signed between Assam and Meghalaya on March 29, 2022, and between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh on April 20, 2023, marking decisive progress toward resolving long-pending disputes.

Additionally, fencing work along the India-Bangladesh international border is now in its final stages.

In view of the visit of such an Assam-friendly leader and visionary of modern Assam, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the BJP Assam Pradesh has extended a warm and heartfelt welcome to him on behalf of the people of the state, particularly to the sacred birthplaces of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev and Sri Sri Madhavdev, Kalita said in the press statement.

