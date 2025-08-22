Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Laos, Vietnam To Strengthen Comprehensive Cooperation

Laos, Vietnam To Strengthen Comprehensive Cooperation


2025-08-22 09:04:40
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) VIENTIANE, Aug 23 (NNN-KPL) – Vietnamese Vice President, Vo Thi Anh Xuan, paid an official visit to Laos, to further strengthen and expand friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries, states, and peoples of Vietnam and Laos.

According to the local news website, Lao Phattana News yesterday, the visit took place from Thursday to Friday, at the invitation of Lao Vice President, Pany Yathotou.

During their talks, both sides expressed satisfaction with the steady progress in their cooperation. High-level exchanges at both central and local levels have strengthened mutual trust, while the two countries continue to coordinate closely, in addressing shared challenges.

Bilateral trade between the two countries continues to grow, with Vietnam remaining one of the leading investors in Laos. Cooperation in sectors, such as, science and technology, education, healthcare, culture, sports, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges yielded promising results.

Both sides reaffirmed their strong commitment to preserving and strengthening the unique bonds of solidarity and comprehensive cooperation, viewing them as a priceless legacy to be passed down to future generations.

Lao President, Thongloun Sisoulith, also met with Vo Thi Anh Xuan on Thursday. The two leaders also agreed to continue strengthening cooperation in trade, investment, and the economy, ensuring it matches their excellent political relations.– NNN-KPL

MENAFN22082025000200011047ID1109965478

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search