Laos, Vietnam To Strengthen Comprehensive Cooperation

MENAFN - Nam News Network) VIENTIANE, Aug 23 (NNN-KPL) – Vietnamese Vice President, Vo Thi Anh Xuan, paid an official visit to Laos, to further strengthen and expand friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries, states, and peoples of Vietnam and Laos.

According to the local news website, Lao Phattana News yesterday, the visit took place from Thursday to Friday, at the invitation of Lao Vice President, Pany Yathotou.

During their talks, both sides expressed satisfaction with the steady progress in their cooperation. High-level exchanges at both central and local levels have strengthened mutual trust, while the two countries continue to coordinate closely, in addressing shared challenges.

Bilateral trade between the two countries continues to grow, with Vietnam remaining one of the leading investors in Laos. Cooperation in sectors, such as, science and technology, education, healthcare, culture, sports, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges yielded promising results.

Both sides reaffirmed their strong commitment to preserving and strengthening the unique bonds of solidarity and comprehensive cooperation, viewing them as a priceless legacy to be passed down to future generations.

Lao President, Thongloun Sisoulith, also met with Vo Thi Anh Xuan on Thursday. The two leaders also agreed to continue strengthening cooperation in trade, investment, and the economy, ensuring it matches their excellent political relations.– NNN-KPL