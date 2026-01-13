403
Ukrainian parliament declines to back Zelensky’s dismissal of SBU head
(MENAFN) A parliamentary committee in Ukraine has refused to fully endorse President Zelensky’s bid to remove Vasily Malyuk, head of the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU). Reports indicate that Malyuk has strong support from several top military officials, deepening divisions in parliament.
The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence voted 7-6 in favor of recommending Malyuk’s dismissal, with two abstentions, which was insufficient to advance the motion. Some members of Zelensky’s own party, Servant of the People, opposed or abstained, signaling internal disagreements.
Although the committee’s vote does not legally block a full parliamentary decision, a dismissal requires at least 226 votes. Sources suggest that Zelensky’s allies are trying to rally support across factions, but the effort is encountering resistance.
The dismissal motion followed Malyuk offering to step down, with Evgeny Khmara appointed as acting SBU chief. Tensions reportedly escalated after a falling-out between Zelensky and Malyuk linked to a high-profile energy sector kickback scandal. Zelensky’s former chief of staff, Andrey Yermak, allegedly held Malyuk responsible for not responding quickly to investigations by Western-backed anti-corruption bodies that revealed the scandal.
