Dr. Pooper Enterprise Ranks No. 261 On The 2025 Inc. 5000 List Of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

MENAFN - GetNews)



“We have built a great company and are blessed to have an amazing team of hardworking people who are all dedicated to the same mission. We're proud of the innovative products we develop and of our people who work so hard to bring them to market.” – Chris Denny, CEO & Co-FounderInc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, announced that Dr. Pooper Enterprise is No. 261 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Dr. Pooper is largely known for their innovative septic system cleaners and treatments that are based on their revolutionary bio-accelerator formula.

NEW YORK - August 22, 2025 - Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, announced that Dr. Pooper Enterprise is No. 261 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia.

“We have built a great company and are blessed to have an amazing team of hardworking people who are all dedicated to the same mission. We're proud of the innovative products we develop and of our people who work so hard to bring them to market.” – Chris Denny, CEO & Co-Founder

“Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc.“These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm-they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy.”

For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: .

About Dr. Pooper Enterprise

Dr. Pooper Enterprise LLC is the producer of Accelerator by Dr. Pooper® products, an innovative line of septic system and wastewater treatments, as well as a growing line of household cleaners and home pest control products. Based in Hockley, TX (near Houston), the company was started in 2020 and has become a trusted and growing brand in the septic treatments industry. All Dr. Pooper Enterprise products are developed and made in the USA and the company is dedicated to making products that are safe and non-toxic for their employees to handle and for their customers to use.

You can learn more about Dr. Pooper's products at DoctorPooper .