Why Did Ubiquiti Stock Surge 28% Today?

Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) disclosed a new stock repurchase program valued at up to $500 million and a 33% increase in its quarterly dividend to $0.80 from the previous $0.60 after it reported better-than-expected fourth quarter (Q4) earnings.

The company's revenue of $759.2 million and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $3.54, surpassed the analysts' consensus estimate of $618 million and $2.23, respectively, as per Fiscal AI data.

Ubiquiti stock traded over 28% higher on Friday afternoon. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward the stock jumped to 'extremely bullish' from 'neutral' territory the previous day. Message volume improved to 'extremely high' from 'high' levels in 24 hours.

UI's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 01:45 p.m. ET on Aug.22, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

A Stocktwits user commended the company's buyback announcement.

For the fiscal year 2025, Ubiquiti generated total revenue of $2.6 billion and an adjusted EPS of $10.96. The increased dividend payment is scheduled for September 8, to shareholders of record as of September 2. The company indicated plans to maintain this $0.80 per share dividend throughout fiscal 2026.

Ubiquiti received a price target boost from Barclays, which increased its target to $299, up from $247, while maintaining an 'Underweight' rating on the stock, as per TheFly.

The adjustment comes in response to stronger-than-anticipated performance in Ubiquiti's Enterprise segment, and strong performance in overall revenue and profit margins. Barclays said that it previously underestimated how cyclical the Enterprise business could be, and now anticipates that this dynamic may persist into fiscal year 2026.

Ubiquiti stock has gained over 51% year-to-date and over 1845 in the last 12 months.

