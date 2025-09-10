Daniel Kashi

Daniel is a Post-Doctoral Research Officer at Liverpool John Moores University, where he leads a four-year research programme exploring how hydration supports the body and promotes long-term well-being. He completed his PhD in Human Nutrition at Bangor University, with findings that helped shape UK military policy by showing how preventing nutritional deficits can protect health and boost performance. Passionate about making science practical and impactful, Daniel shares his work through publications in international journals and presentations at major conferences.

