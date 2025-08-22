Wego: Domestic Tourism Rises By 5.66% And Captures 35% Of Saudi Bookings

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Jeddah, Riyadh, Abha, Dammam, and Al Madinah Top the List of Local Destinations for Summer 2025



Al Madinah records 37% in bookings, while Riyadh and Jeddah see the highest demand

Hotels capture 80% of Saudis' choices in Europe, with 45% opting for four-star stays Milan leads European destinations with 25% growth in searches during Summer 2025

Subheadings:

Recent travel data revealed a significant surge in domestic tourism within Saudi Arabia during Summer 2025, capturing 35.10% of total bookings-an increase of 5.66% compared to last year. This trend highlights Saudis' growing interest in exploring local destinations, rich in cultural, natural, and entertainment experiences.

According to a report by Wego, the number one travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Jeddah, Riyadh, Abha, Dammam, Al Madinah, and Jazan ranked among the most booked local destinations for Summer 2025.

Riyadh recorded a 19.37% increase, followed by Jeddah at 18.61%, while Al Madinah witnessed a significant surge of 37.18%. Dammam also posted a 23.13% rise, reflecting the growing appeal of the Eastern Province's beaches and attractions.

Travel Trends:

The data showed notable diversity in domestic travel patterns for 2025: solo trips led with 68.30%, followed by couples' trips at 16.02%, and family trips at 7.93%-reflecting varied preferences among Saudi travelers between solo exploration and shared experiences.

European Destinations:

On the international front, European cities remained the top summer preference for Saudis, generating hundreds of thousands of searches. Baku, Sarajevo, Tbilisi, London, Moscow, and Milan topped the list of most sought-after destinations. Milan, in particular, recorded a 25% growth compared to last year, reinforcing its continued appeal as a summer holiday hotspot.

Luxury Stays:

Wego's data further indicated that hotels remain the top accommodation choice for Saudis traveling to Europe, accounting for 80.50% of searches. Four-star hotels ranked first at 45%, followed by five-star hotels at 18.72%. Apartments accounted for 7.06%, while aparthotels came in at 3.70%.

Budget options, such as hostels and backpacker stays, represented only 3.36%, underscoring Saudis' preference for upscale and comfortable stays during international trips.

Colour Your Summer:

Amid rising domestic travel demand, the Saudi Tourism Authority, through its“Colour Your Summer 2025” campaign, continues to offer diverse experiences ranging from coastal and mountain destinations to major events and exclusive offers across the Kingdom.

Meanwhile, Jeddah Season 2025 features extended events across seven city-wide venues, blending family entertainment, beaches, and cultural shows along the waterfront-transforming the Red Sea coast into a vibrant summer destination.