Lachin Resident Says Gravestones Destroyed And Gold Teeth Extracted From Bodies During Occupation
The victim said that he was forcibly displaced from the village due to the Armenian armed forces' attacks on May 18, 1992. According to him, the Armenians killed the local shepherd Mehdi Mahammadov, while he was grazing cattle in 1989. The Armenians then extensively shelled the village in 1992, using modern arms, with the victim and his baby daughter sustained leg wounds during those attacks.
“Our gravestones were destroyed and our ancestors' gold teeth were stolen, and the historical and religious monuments were looted,” Hashimov added.
Court proceedings are ongoing against Armenian nationals accused of committing war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, aggression, terrorism, and violations of the laws and customs of war. The charges also include financing terrorism, violent seizure and retention of power, and other serious offenses.
