Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Lachin Resident Says Gravestones Destroyed And Gold Teeth Extracted From Bodies During Occupation

Lachin Resident Says Gravestones Destroyed And Gold Teeth Extracted From Bodies During Occupation


2025-08-22 10:15:16
(MENAFN- AzerNews) During ongoing court proceedings at the Baku Military Court on August 22, victim Mukhtar Hashimov stated that the gravestones were destroyed and the gold teeth were pulled from the bodies during the occupation of the Jijimli village of the Lachin district, Azernews reports.

The victim said that he was forcibly displaced from the village due to the Armenian armed forces' attacks on May 18, 1992. According to him, the Armenians killed the local shepherd Mehdi Mahammadov, while he was grazing cattle in 1989. The Armenians then extensively shelled the village in 1992, using modern arms, with the victim and his baby daughter sustained leg wounds during those attacks.

“Our gravestones were destroyed and our ancestors' gold teeth were stolen, and the historical and religious monuments were looted,” Hashimov added.

Court proceedings are ongoing against Armenian nationals accused of committing war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, aggression, terrorism, and violations of the laws and customs of war. The charges also include financing terrorism, violent seizure and retention of power, and other serious offenses.

MENAFN22082025000195011045ID1109963709

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search