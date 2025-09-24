Mild, Humid Air Mass To Affect Kingdom Wednesday, Scattered Showers Thursday

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 24 (Petra) -- Temperatures dropped noticeably across the Kingdom on Wednesday as a mild and humid air mass moved in, bringing pleasant autumn weather to most regions, while conditions remained hot in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.Low clouds appeared in several areas, with moderate to brisk northeasterly to northwesterly winds stirring up dust, especially over desert regions.According to the Jordan Meteorological Department, temperatures are expected to fall further on Thursday, with unstable weather prevailing. Conditions will be cool and pleasant in most regions, and moderate in the desert, Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Clouds will spread at different altitudes, and scattered showers are likely in parts of the north, center, and some eastern areas. Northwesterly winds will be active, raising dust in desert areas.On Friday, a slight rise in temperatures is forecast, with moderate autumn weather across most regions and relatively hot conditions in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Clouds will continue to appear at different levels, while northwesterly winds remain moderate, occasionally stirring dust in the desert.Another slight temperature increase is expected on Saturday. Weather will remain mild in most regions, while hot conditions persist in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Winds will shift from southwesterly to northwesterly at moderate speeds.For today, highs and lows are expected at: Eastern Amman 30C/16C, Western Amman 28C/14C, Northern Highlands 27C/15C, Sharah Highlands 25C/13C, Badia 33C/17C, Plains 30C/16C, Northern Jordan Valley 37C/20C, Southern Jordan Valley 37C/24C, Dead Sea 37C/23C, and Aqaba 36C/24C.