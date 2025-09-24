Chennai International Book Fair 2026 Sets Global Ambition With 100 Nation Participation

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Sep 24 (IANS) The Chennai International Book Fair (CIBF) is gearing up for its fourth edition in January 2026 with an ambitious target of hosting publishers and literary agents from 100 countries, positioning itself as a rising global hub for literary exchange.

The fair, the youngest international book fair in Asia, has rapidly grown in stature since its inception. In 2025, it attracted participation from 64 countries, and officials say the upcoming edition is set to expand that reach significantly.

Tamil Nadu School Education Secretary B. Chandra Mohan said the fair's success was the result of engaging directly with international associations such as the African Publishers Network, Francophone nations, and Publishers Without Borders.

“This proactive outreach has helped place Chennai firmly on the global publishing map,” he noted.

To bolster these efforts, a delegation from the state's school education department will travel to Germany in October to participate in the Frankfurt Book Fair, the world's largest publishing marketplace.

The team has already scheduled more than 30 appointments with potential co-publishers to explore translating Tamil classics and modern works published by the state textbook corporation into English and other foreign languages.

Among the key highlights planned at Frankfurt is the promotion of a comparative etymological dictionary of Tamil and Indo-European languages, aimed at attracting the attention of international publishers and European government agencies.

Discussions are also underway with UNESCO officials in Paris on reviving the UNESCO Courier magazine in Tamil, a publication that promotes cross-cultural dialogue and is currently brought out in six global languages.

Parallel to the fair, the Tamil Nadu government has announced an ambitious translation project. Over the next three years, the Thirukkural will be translated into 45 additional languages, while Tamil epics such as Silappathikaram and Manimegalai will be translated into 25 languages.

In addition, 500 Tamil books are planned for translation into English over five years, opening avenues for further adaptations in other foreign languages.

At the 2025 edition, more than 1,300 memorandums of understanding were signed to facilitate translation and exchange. Building on that momentum, CIBF 2026 hopes to cement Chennai's role as a vibrant centre for global literary and cultural collaboration.