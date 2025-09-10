MENAFN - The Conversation) Professor of Physics and Astronomy, Ithaca College Profile Articles Activity

Luke Keller is an award-winning Professor of Physics and Astronomy at Ithaca College. He is author or co-author of over 40 peer-reviewed journal articles reporting studies of star formation, planet formation, optics, and development of instrumentation for large astronomical observatories. He has gathered over a million dollars in funding for his research from NASA, the NSF, and the Research Corporation for the Advancement of Science. He served on the team that designed and built an infrared camera for the Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy for which he received a NASA Group Achievement Award. In parallel with his scientific research and engineering work he has written articles and essays for science communication to the general public and has worked on several projects integrating science with art and performance. His current such project is The Effects of Gravity, a stage performance combining equal parts astrophysics, poetry, and music.

–present Professor, Ithaca College



1999 University of Texas at Austin, PhD / Astronomy 1991 University of Arizona, B.Sc. / Physics

ExperienceEducationHonours

Ithaca College Faculty Excellence Award (2009) / NASA Group Achievement Award (2011) / Ithaca College Charles A. Dana Professorship (2016 - 2020)