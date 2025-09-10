Luke Keller
Luke Keller is an award-winning Professor of Physics and Astronomy at Ithaca College. He is author or co-author of over 40 peer-reviewed journal articles reporting studies of star formation, planet formation, optics, and development of instrumentation for large astronomical observatories. He has gathered over a million dollars in funding for his research from NASA, the NSF, and the Research Corporation for the Advancement of Science. He served on the team that designed and built an infrared camera for the Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy for which he received a NASA Group Achievement Award. In parallel with his scientific research and engineering work he has written articles and essays for science communication to the general public and has worked on several projects integrating science with art and performance. His current such project is The Effects of Gravity, a stage performance combining equal parts astrophysics, poetry, and music.Experience
-
–present
Professor, Ithaca College
-
1999
University of Texas at Austin, PhD / Astronomy
1991
University of Arizona, B.Sc. / Physics
Ithaca College Faculty Excellence Award (2009) / NASA Group Achievement Award (2011) / Ithaca College Charles A. Dana Professorship (2016 - 2020)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment