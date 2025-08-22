President Of Seychelles Received By His Holiness Pope Leo XIV

MENAFN - African Press Organization) VICTORIA, Seychelles, August 22, 2025/APO Group/ --

The President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr Wavel Ramkalawan, was today received in audience by His Holiness Pope Leo XIV at the Apostolic Palace, Vatican City.

He was accompanied by the First Lady, Mrs Linda Ramkalawan, the Principal Minister, Mr Jean-François Ferrari, and the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr Sylvestre Radegonde and the Ambassador of the Republic of Seychelles to the Holy See, Ms Beryl Samson.

During the cordial exchange, President Ramkalawan conveyed his sincere appreciation for the warm welcome extended to him and the Seychellois delegation upon their arrival in the Vatican City. He conveyed the greetings and best wishes of the people of Seychelles to His Holiness, and reiterated his deepest condolences following the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis in April, recalling with gratitude his personal audience with the late Holy Father in March last year.

On behalf of the Seychellois nation, the President congratulated Pope Leo XIV on his election to the papacy on 8 May, and expressed confidence in the Pontiff's leadership at a time of global challenges. He underscored the historic and enduring relationship between Seychelles and the Holy See, tracing its origins to the establishment of the Apostolic Prefecture of Seychelles in 1852-precursor to today's Diocese of Port Victoria.

President Ramkalawan thanked the Holy See for the positive collaboration nurtured over many years, rooted in a shared resolve to work constructively towards common objectives. He highlighted that Roman Catholicism is deeply woven into the social and cultural fabric of Seychelles, with the Church playing a vital role in spiritual life, community values, social cohesion, and the moral and civic development of society-an influence that resonates in daily life and across generations.

The Head of State noted that this close bond provides a strong foundation for the future of Seychelles–Holy See relations and affirmed his conviction that, under the Holy Father's guidance, the partnership will continue to flourish.“Our shared commitment to human dignity, compassion, and peace offers a clear path forward,” he said, expressing Seychelles' readiness to deepen cooperation that advances both spiritual and diplomatic aims.

His Holiness Pope Leo XIV, in turn, expressed his appreciation for President Ramkalawan's visit, noting the strong faith and resilience of the Seychellois people.“Seychelles holds a special place in the heart of the Church. I commend the devotion of its people and the enduring role of the Catholic community in shaping lives with faith, hope, and charity. I look forward to strengthening the bonds that unite us, and I pray for the continued peace and prosperity of your nation,” he said.

In concluding the audience, President Ramkalawan extended a formal invitation to His Holiness Pope Leo XIV to undertake a pastoral visit to Seychelles, recalling that the last Papal visit to the archipelago was by His Holiness Pope John Paul II in 1986. An invitation which His Holiness Pope Leo XIV has graciously accepted.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House Seychelles.