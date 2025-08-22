Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Vietnam Feed Additives Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Demand And Forecast 2025-2033

2025-08-22 08:30:14
(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The Vietnam feed additives market reached USD 164.6 million in 2024 and is projected to hit USD 230.1 million by 2033 , registering a 3.80% CAGR (2025–2033) . Growth is anchored by Vietnam's expanding livestock and aquaculture base, higher protein consumption, stricter quality standards, and wider access to international-grade additives. Producers are prioritizing performance enhancers (amino acids, enzymes), gut-health solutions (probiotics, prebiotics, phytogenics), and mycotoxin control to improve feed conversion and meet export compliance.

Key Highlights

  • Market size (2024): USD 164.6 million
  • Forecast (2033): USD 230.1 million
  • CAGR (2025–2033): 3.80%
  • Demand engines: Protein-rich diets, export-oriented poultry/pork/seafood, and tighter feed safety norms
  • Product focus: Amino acids, enzymes, probiotics/prebiotics, phytogenics, and mycotoxin detoxifiers gaining traction
  • Regional scope: Northern, Central, and Southern Vietnam, with aquaculture hubs continuing to expand.

Request Sample For PDF Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/vietnam-feed-additives-market/requestsample

Market Trends

  • A growing middle class and strong poultry/swine/seafood exports push farms to adopt efficacious, compliant additives to lift yields and meet international standards.
  • Vietnam's aquafeed ecosystem remains a bright spot, reinforcing demand for enzymes, minerals, and functional health additives that boost survival and growth rates.
  • Government programs for feed processing aim to scale industrial output through 2025 and 2030-supporting formalized, quality-driven feed manufacturing and additive uptake.
  • The sector is growing while navigating import dependence for raw materials-making efficiency-oriented additives (e.g., amino acids, enzymes) and risk-mitigation tools (mycotoxin binders) even more relevant.
  • Broader Asia-Pacific leadership in feed and feed additives underpins technology transfer and best practices adoption in Vietnam.

Market Segmentation

Additive Insights:

  • Acidifiers
    • Fumaric Acid
    • Lactic Acid
    • Propionic Acid
    • Others
  • Amino Acids
    • Lysine
    • Methionine
    • Threonine
    • Tryptophan
    • Others
  • Antibiotics
    • Bacitracin
    • Penicillins
    • Tetracyclines
    • Tylosin
    • Others
  • Antioxidants
    • Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA)
    • Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT)
    • Citric Acid
    • Ethoxyquin
    • Propyl Gallate
    • Tocopherol
    • Others
  • Binders
    • Natural Binders
    • Synthetic Binders
  • Enzymes
    • Carbohydrases
    • Phytases
    • Others
  • Flavors and Sweeteners
    • Flavors
    • Sweeteners
  • Minerals
    • Macrominerals
    • Microminerals
  • Mycotoxin Detoxifiers
    • Binders
    • Biotransformers
  • Phytogenics
    • Essential Oil
    • Herbs and Spices
    • Others
  • Pigments
    • Carotenoids
    • Curcumin and Spirulina
  • Prebiotics
    • Fructo Oligosaccharides
    • Galacto Oligosaccharides
    • Inulin
    • Lactulose
    • Mannan Oligosaccharides
    • Xylo Oligosaccharides
    • Others
  • Probiotics
    • Bifidobacteria
    • Enterococcus
    • Lactobacilli
    • Pediococcus
    • Streptococcus
    • Others
  • Vitamins
    • Vitamin A
    • Vitamin B
    • Vitamin C
    • Vitamin E
    • Others
  • Yeast
    • Live Yeast
    • Selenium Yeast
    • Spent Yeast
    • Torula Dried Yeast
    • Whey Yeast
    • Yeast Derivatives

Animal Insights:

  • Aquaculture
    • Fish
    • Shrimp
    • Others
  • Poultry
    • Broiler
    • Layer
    • Others
  • Ruminants
    • Dairy Cattle
    • Others
  • Swine
  • Others

Regional Insights:

  • Northern Vietnam
  • Central Vietnam
  • Southern Vietnam

Latest News & Developments

  • Vietnam's feed industry continues to expand (≈20 million metric tons output in 2024) yet remains reliant on imported inputs-keeping efficiency-boosting additives in focus.
  • Livestock Vietnam 2025 highlights 150+ exhibitors from 20+ countries, showcasing next-gen feed additive technologies and forging supplier partnerships that can accelerate local uptake.
  • New research notes sustained growth in Vietnam's feed ecosystem, supported by rising animal protein consumption and investment-positive signals for additive vendors throughout the decade.

Ask Analyst Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=15555&flag=C

MENAFN22082025004122016232ID1109963331

