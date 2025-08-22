Vietnam Feed Additives Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Demand And Forecast 2025-2033
Key Highlights
-
Market size (2024): USD 164.6 million
Forecast (2033): USD 230.1 million
CAGR (2025–2033): 3.80%
Demand engines: Protein-rich diets, export-oriented poultry/pork/seafood, and tighter feed safety norms
Product focus: Amino acids, enzymes, probiotics/prebiotics, phytogenics, and mycotoxin detoxifiers gaining traction
Regional scope: Northern, Central, and Southern Vietnam, with aquaculture hubs continuing to expand.
Market Trends
-
A growing middle class and strong poultry/swine/seafood exports push farms to adopt efficacious, compliant additives to lift yields and meet international standards.
Vietnam's aquafeed ecosystem remains a bright spot, reinforcing demand for enzymes, minerals, and functional health additives that boost survival and growth rates.
Government programs for feed processing aim to scale industrial output through 2025 and 2030-supporting formalized, quality-driven feed manufacturing and additive uptake.
The sector is growing while navigating import dependence for raw materials-making efficiency-oriented additives (e.g., amino acids, enzymes) and risk-mitigation tools (mycotoxin binders) even more relevant.
Broader Asia-Pacific leadership in feed and feed additives underpins technology transfer and best practices adoption in Vietnam.
Market Segmentation
Additive Insights:
-
Acidifiers
-
Fumaric Acid
Lactic Acid
Propionic Acid
Others
-
Lysine
Methionine
Threonine
Tryptophan
Others
-
Bacitracin
Penicillins
Tetracyclines
Tylosin
Others
-
Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA)
Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT)
Citric Acid
Ethoxyquin
Propyl Gallate
Tocopherol
Others
-
Natural Binders
Synthetic Binders
-
Carbohydrases
Phytases
Others
-
Flavors
Sweeteners
-
Macrominerals
Microminerals
-
Binders
Biotransformers
-
Essential Oil
Herbs and Spices
Others
-
Carotenoids
Curcumin and Spirulina
-
Fructo Oligosaccharides
Galacto Oligosaccharides
Inulin
Lactulose
Mannan Oligosaccharides
Xylo Oligosaccharides
Others
-
Bifidobacteria
Enterococcus
Lactobacilli
Pediococcus
Streptococcus
Others
-
Vitamin A
Vitamin B
Vitamin C
Vitamin E
Others
-
Live Yeast
Selenium Yeast
Spent Yeast
Torula Dried Yeast
Whey Yeast
Yeast Derivatives
Animal Insights:
-
Aquaculture
-
Fish
Shrimp
Others
-
Broiler
Layer
Others
-
Dairy Cattle
Others
Regional Insights:
-
Northern Vietnam
Central Vietnam
Southern Vietnam
Latest News & Developments
-
Vietnam's feed industry continues to expand (≈20 million metric tons output in 2024) yet remains reliant on imported inputs-keeping efficiency-boosting additives in focus.
Livestock Vietnam 2025 highlights 150+ exhibitors from 20+ countries, showcasing next-gen feed additive technologies and forging supplier partnerships that can accelerate local uptake.
New research notes sustained growth in Vietnam's feed ecosystem, supported by rising animal protein consumption and investment-positive signals for additive vendors throughout the decade.
