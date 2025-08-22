Bengaluru Police Tighten Security Ahead Of Gauri-Ganesha, Eid Milad Festivals

Bengaluru police have intensified security measures across the city to ensure the safety of residents during the upcoming Gauri-Ganesha Festival and Eid Milad celebrations. With large gatherings and processions expected, the police are taking precautionary steps to prevent any untoward incidents. Peace meetings have been conducted at the local level, routes for processions have been planned, and sensitive areas are being closely monitored to maintain communal harmony.

Peace Meetings Held

Stations Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh said that peace meetings have been conducted at every police station. Community leaders have been urged to maintain calm and ensure a smooth celebration during the festivals.

Ganesha Chaturthi Procession Routes Identified

The routes for the Ganesha Chaturthi processions have been finalised in coordination with BBMP officials. Commissioner Singh personally inspected Tannery Road to ensure all necessary preparations are in place for public safety.

DJ Usage Under Review

A final decision regarding the use of DJ music in Ganesha pandals has not yet been made. The police will take a decision after consulting with the concerned officials to balance celebrations with public safety.

Strict Action Against Disturbances

The police have warned that strict action will be taken against anyone attempting to disrupt peace during the festival season. Social media posts containing provocative content are also being monitored to prevent communal tensions.

Organisers Held Responsible

Authorities have made it clear that festival organisers will be held accountable for any disturbances. Prior permission must be obtained from local police and relevant departments before installing Ganesha idols in public spaces. Programs must comply with government guidelines, and any incidents, including provocative slogans that disrupt communal harmony, will lead to action against the organisers.