Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Israeli Occupation Continues Aggression On Al-Mughayyir In Ramallah


2025-08-22 08:04:27
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Aug 22 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation forces continued their attacks on Friday, for the second day in a row, on Al-Mughayyir village, northeastern Ramallah, damaging the agricultural plots and properties of citizens.
Last night was challenging and tough as the occupation launched attacks on houses and prevented dozens of residents from returning their dwelling places, head of the village's municipal council Amin Abu Alia said in a video posted on the facility's website.
Thus, they had to stay in the surrounding villages, he added, noting that Israeli bulldozers went on damaging olive trees of the village and breaking into houses.
Israeli settlers sent messages to citizens on their mobiles over the last days, threatening that they would kill or/and displace them, he stated.
Meanwhile, the prisoners' media office said the occupation has detained dozens of the village's youth.
The occupation forces escalated their attack on the village on Thursday, claiming that a settler was wounded in shooting took place near the village.
However, some Israeli settlers are carrying out repeated attacks on the village, killing and wounding a number of citizens. (end)
