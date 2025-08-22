Global Nuclear Medicine Radiopharmaceuticals Market Size To Double, Reaching USD 13.94 Billion By 2034

Nuclear Medicine Radiopharmaceuticals Market

- Deepak RupnarPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- IntroductionNuclear medicine has emerged as a crucial component of modern healthcare, playing a significant role in diagnostics, disease management, and targeted therapies. Radiopharmaceuticals - radioactive compounds administered to patients for imaging or therapeutic purposes - are increasingly used in the treatment and detection of cardiovascular diseases, cancer, neurological disorders, and other chronic illnesses.According to industry estimates, the global nuclear medicine radiopharmaceuticals market Size was valued at USD 6.74 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach approximately USD 13.94 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 7.50% between 2025 and 2034.Access key findings and insights from our Report in this sample -Key Insights:As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global nuclear medicine radiopharmaceuticals market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 7.50% over the forecast period (2025-2034)In terms of revenue, the global nuclear medicine radiopharmaceuticals market size was valued at around USD 6.74 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 13.94 billion by 2034.The nuclear medicine radiopharmaceuticals market is projected to grow significantly due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and increased adoption of personalized medicine approaches.Based on product type, diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals lead the segment and are expected to continue dominating the global market.Based on the application, oncology is expected to lead the market.Based on the distribution channel, hospital pharmacies are anticipated to command the largest market share.Based on end-users, hospitals are expected to lead the market during the forecast period.Based on region, North America is projected to lead the global market during the forecast period.🔑 Key Market DriversRising Cancer Incidence: Radiopharmaceuticals are highly effective in early detection and targeted treatment of cancer.Growing Demand for Diagnostic Imaging: Expanding use of PET (Positron Emission Tomography) and SPECT (Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography) scans.Technological Advancements: Development of novel radioisotopes and theranostics for personalized treatment.Aging Population: Higher prevalence of cardiovascular and neurological disorders among elderly patients.Government & Private Investments: Increased funding for nuclear medicine research and radiopharmaceutical production.Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Request Free Brochure:📊 Market SegmentationBy TypeDiagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals (Largest Share):PET Radiopharmaceuticals (e.g., Fluorodeoxyglucose [FDG])SPECT Radiopharmaceuticals (e.g., Technetium-99m)Therapeutic Radiopharmaceuticals (Fastest Growing):Beta Emitters (e.g., Iodine-131, Lutetium-177)Alpha Emitters (e.g., Radium-223)Brachytherapy IsotopesBy ApplicationOncology (Largest Segment): High demand for cancer imaging and treatment.Cardiology: Used in myocardial perfusion imaging for heart diseases.Neurology: PET scans to detect Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and epilepsy.Thyroid Disorders: Use of iodine-based radiopharmaceuticals for diagnosis and treatment.Others: Pulmonology, orthopedics, renal disorders.By End UserHospitals & Clinics (Dominant): Primary centers for nuclear medicine imaging and therapies.Diagnostic Centers: Increasing number of PET/SPECT scan facilities.Academic & Research Institutes: Expanding role in radiopharmaceutical R&D.🌍 Regional InsightsNorth America (Largest Market)Strong healthcare infrastructure and high cancer prevalence.Wide adoption of PET and SPECT imaging.Presence of major pharmaceutical and isotope production companies.EuropeRising demand for theranostics (therapy + diagnostics).Active research collaborations and strong government support.Germany, UK, and France leading adoption in oncology imaging.Asia-Pacific (Fastest Growing)Growing healthcare investments in China, India, and Japan.Increasing burden of cancer and cardiac diseases.Rapid expansion of diagnostic imaging centers.Latin AmericaBrazil and Mexico witnessing higher adoption of nuclear medicine.Rising government focus on expanding healthcare services.Middle East & AfricaIncreasing healthcare spending and awareness.Growing demand for radiopharmaceuticals in UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa.Inquiry For Buying-🏢 Major Key PlayersThe market is moderately consolidated, with companies focusing on new product launches, radioisotope production, and strategic partnerships. Key players include:Cardinal Health, Inc.Curium PharmaGE HealthCare Technologies Inc.Siemens Healthineers AGBayer AGNovartis AG (Advanced Accelerator Applications S.A.)Lantheus Holdings, Inc.Nordion (Canada) Inc.Eczacıbaşı-Monrol Nuclear ProductsBracco Imaging S.p.A.📈 Future OutlookThe nuclear medicine radiopharmaceuticals market is poised for strong growth as precision medicine, theranostics, and targeted therapies become central to healthcare. With increasing cancer and cardiovascular cases, coupled with technological advances in imaging, the demand for radiopharmaceuticals will continue to surge.By 2034, the market will nearly double to USD 13.94 billion, driven by expanded isotope production capacity, regulatory support, and wider adoption of nuclear imaging technologies.

