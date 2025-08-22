Smart Street Lighting Market Report 2025: The Installed Base Of Individually Controlled Street Lights To Reach 85 Million In 2029
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|125
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value in 2024
|32.9 Million Units
|Forecasted Market Value by 2029
|85 Million Units
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|20.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction to Smart Street Lighting
1.1 The transition to LED and adaptive lighting
1.2 Smart street lighting
1.2.1 Remote control and monitoring
1.2.2 Preventive maintenance and real-time fault reporting
1.2.3 Energy consumption metering and billing
1.2.4 Smart street lighting as a city platform
1.3 Smart street lighting infrastructure
1.3.1 Dimmable luminaires and lighting control units
1.3.2 Network infrastructure
1.3.3 Central management system
2 Company Profiles and Strategies
2.1 Lighting control vendors
- Acuity Brands BH Technologies C2 SmartLight CITiLIGHT Current Lighting Datek Light Control Dimonoff eSave Flashnet (Lucy Group) Fonda Technology gridComm LACROIX LED Roadway Lighting Lucy Zodion (Lucy Group) M2M Telemetria MEAZON MinebeaMitsumi & Paradox Engineering Revetec Rongwen Energy Technology Group Schreder Sensus (Xylem) Signify Smartmation SSE ST Engineering Telematics Wireless TVILIGHT Ubicquia Umpi Urban Control (DW Windsor) Domestic Chinese Vendors
2.2 Software and network platform specialists
- Cisco Citegestion (EDF) CityLinx Dhyan Itron Luminext TerraGo Trilliant
3 Market Profiles
3.1 Europe
3.2 North America
3.3 Middle East & Africa
3.4 Latin America
3.5 Asia-Pacific
4 Market Forecasts and Trends
4.1 Market forecasts
4.2 Industry analysis
4.3 Market trends
- The smart street lighting market has begun its consolidation journey Cellular technologies trending as a popular connectivity alternative Software innovation is key to competitiveness Smart lighting vendors bet on the broader smart cities market Growing adoption of D4i and Zhaga Increasing demand for interoperability Second-wave smart street lighting deployments are picking up pace Weakening business case for smart pole solutions Cabinet-control solutions continue to be in steady demand
