Lithium Battery Nickel Plated Steel Strips Market To Grow At A CAGR Of 26.2% By 2030 Datam Intelligence

Lithium Battery Nickel-Plated Steel Strips Market growth is fueled by rising EV battery demand, energy storage needs, and superior corrosion resistance.

TEXAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global lithium battery nickel-plated steel strips market reached US$ 226.5 million in 2022 and is projected to climb to US$ 1,252.7 million by 2030, registering a robust CAGR of 26.2% from 2023-2030. This rapid expansion is driven by surging demand for electric vehicles (EVs), energy storage systems, and ongoing advancements in battery manufacturing, with Asia-Pacific especially China at the epicenter.Market DynamicsKey Growth Drivers. EV and Energy Storage Boom:Rising global interest in EVs and renewable energy adoption is propelling demand for high-performance lithium batteries, thereby increasing the need for nickel-plated steel strips used in battery assembly.. Nickel-Containing Battery Materials:As EVs and advanced lithium batteries rise in prominence, so does the requirement for high-purity nickel in the form of nickel-plated steel strips, vital for ensuring conductivity, corrosion resistance, and safety within battery cells.Download exclusive insights with our detailed sample report (Corporate Email ID gets priority access):Major Challenges. Environmental Concerns:Nickel mining, which supplies the core material for these strips, contributes to air and water pollution, soil degradation, and health hazards. Diverse regulatory approaches and improper e-waste handling further intensify these challenges.. Supply Chain and Geopolitics:Disruptions from events like the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict have impacted nickel supplies, influenced prices, and driven new capacity investments.Market SegmentationBy Shape.H-Type Strips.T-Type Strips.Plane StripsBy Battery Type.Lithium-Ion Batteries (dominant segment, driven by EV & energy storage boom).Lithium Polymer Batteries.Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries.Lithium Thionyl Chloride Batteries.OthersThe lithium-ion battery segment leads the market, buoyed by exploding demand for electric passenger vehicles. In 2022, automotive lithium-ion battery demand surged ~65% to 550 GWh.By Region.Asia-Pacific:.North America.Europe.Latin America.Middle East & AfricaThe U.S. maintains a comparatively modest share, emphasizing the global imbalance and opportunities for growth outside Asia-Pacific.The largest and fastest-growing region, led by China's domination of the domestic and global battery supply chain, new energy vehicle boom, and aggressive decarbonization policies. In just two years, China's market share in batteries (all supply chain stages) rose from 60% to 72%.Looking for in-depth insights? Grab the full report:Competitive LandscapeMajor industry players include:. Toyo Kohan Co., Ltd.. Nippon Steel Corporation. TCC Steel Corp.. Datum Alloys LTD.. Xiamen Tmax Battery Equipment Ltd.. Targray Technology International Inc.. Explore Synergy Synocare Pvt Ltd. Yongsheng New Material Co. Ltd. Baoji Fitow Metals Co., LtdRecent Industry Updates:Jun 18, 2025 – Nippon Steel completes acquisition of U.S. Steel (~$14.9–15Bn). Historic deal closes with a U.S. government“golden share” and $11B capex commitments through 2028. Nippon Steel is a known supplier/developer of nickel-plated steel for battery cans; the tie-up expands U.S. manufacturing footprint and could strengthen specialty plated sheet supply.Apr 10, 2025 – JFE Steel announces ¥329.4B (~$2.26Bn) EAF investment (Kurashiki, Japan). While not an M&A, this is a major strategic investment to shift to low-CO2 production of advanced steels; EAF route supports high-grade sheet supply used for plated applications (battery-related).Dec 20–25, 2024 – Toyo Kohan (Toyo Seikan Group) certified by Japan METI under the Battery Supply Assurance Plan. Certification is tied to development of all-solid-state battery negative-electrode current collectors at its Kudamatsu plant adjacent to its plated sheet know-how and a signal of continued investment in battery-grade metal substrates.2024 (reported Jun 24) – TCC Steel ramps dedicated facilities for nickel-plated steel sheets (Pohang, Korea). Company highlights focus on NPS for cylindrical EV battery casings; media coverage notes prior-year capex enabling the ramp visible in 2024.Jul 25, 2024 – Baosteel boosts investment to $1Bn in Saudi plate joint venture (Ras Al-Khair). Not a nickel-plated line per se, but a strategic overseas investment expanding Baowu/Baosteel's global plate footprint and capital base relevant to the group's ability to fund specialty sheet expansions (incl. plated products) amid Middle East battery/EV supply-chain build-out.Background technical capability (context) – Nippon Steel publishes technical work on nickel-coated steel for battery cases (pre-coated sheet route), underscoring why the U.S. Steel deal matters to this niche. (Older but authoritative tech note.)ConclusionThe lithium battery nickel-plated steel strips market is growing rapidly, driven by electrification trends and energy storage innovations. While Asia-Pacific maintains global dominance, supply chain resilience, environmental safeguards, and new technological breakthroughs will shape future opportunities and risks.Unlock 360° Market Intelligence with DataM Subscription Services:Power your decisions with real-time competitor tracking, strategic forecasts, and global investment insights-all in one place.Competitive LandscapeSustainability Impact AnalysisKOL / Stakeholder InsightsUnmet Needs & Positioning, Pricing & Market Access SnapshotsMarket Volatility & Emerging Risks AnalysisQuarterly Industry Report UpdatedLive Market & Pricing TrendsConsumer Behavior & Demand AnalysisHave a look at our Subscription Dashboard:Related Reports:Lithium Chemicals MarketLithium-Ion Battery Market

