EUR/USD Weekly Forecast 07/09: Flirtation Support (Chart)
- In the wake of the negative U.S Non-Farm Employment Change numbers, yet another volatile shift in near-term sentiment hit the EUR/USD. A high of nearly 1.17600 was seen on Friday, this before the currency pair went into the weekend around 1.17155. Behavioral sentiment remains cautious as financial institutions are being confronted with weakening U.S jobs data, while still grappling with fears of inflation developing mid-term. Narrative is driving Forex and the EUR/USD is not immune to the noise being heard and causing reactions via large players. The pair EUR/USD is once again above the 1.17000 level based on the notion that the U.S Federal Reserve will certainly cut its interest rate by 25 basis points on the 17th of September. The less than anticipated job numbers from U.S this past Friday, raises the suspicion the Fed will have to cut interest rates again in October by another 25 basis points.
- This means the European Central Bank is in a tough position regarding outlook too. The ECB like the Fed may remain captivated by the fear of inflation and not want to cut borrowing until they see evidence of tranquility in growth prospects and price indexes, but this might not be easy to attain. Economically, central bankers remain in a difficult place in the European Union and U.S. Which likely will continue to create rather strong headaches for financial institutions trying to create outlook for the EUR/USD mid-term, meaning short and near-term may remain rather difficult.
