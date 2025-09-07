Moj, UN Official Review Kuwait's Efforts To Empower Women
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 7 (KUNA) -- Minister of Justice Nasser Al-Sumait received on Sunday UN Special Rapporteur on Violence against Women and Girls Reem Al-Salem to discuss the phenomenon of violence against females and the causes and consequences thereof.
The meeting reviewed Kuwait's relentless efforts to protect the rights of women and girls, as well as the legislative and punitive measures to prevent all forms of violence against them, according to a press release from the Ministry of Justice.
Al-Salem commended Kuwait's recently-approved legislative amendments, notably those relating to the penal code, "which reflected the country's commitment to protecting the vulnerable segments of the society."
Also attending the meeting were senior officials of the ministry of justice and foreign affairs.
Leading a delegation from Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Al-Salem is visiting Kuwait between September 2 and 9.
This is her second visit in two years as part of efforts to strengthen cooperation between Kuwait and the OHCHR. (pickup previous)
nsh
The meeting reviewed Kuwait's relentless efforts to protect the rights of women and girls, as well as the legislative and punitive measures to prevent all forms of violence against them, according to a press release from the Ministry of Justice.
Al-Salem commended Kuwait's recently-approved legislative amendments, notably those relating to the penal code, "which reflected the country's commitment to protecting the vulnerable segments of the society."
Also attending the meeting were senior officials of the ministry of justice and foreign affairs.
Leading a delegation from Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Al-Salem is visiting Kuwait between September 2 and 9.
This is her second visit in two years as part of efforts to strengthen cooperation between Kuwait and the OHCHR. (pickup previous)
nsh
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment