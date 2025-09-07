Trump Ready To Step Up Sanctions Against Russia
When asked if he was ready to move to the second phase of sanctions against Russia and punish Putin, Trump replied,“Yes.”Read also: Zelensky on call with Trump : key to peace is depriving Russian military machine of resources
As previously reported by Ukrinform, on Friday, President Trump stated that the issue of security guarantees for Ukraine would be resolved and that the United States would provide assistance.
Photo: The White House
