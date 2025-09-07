Trump Ready To Step Up Sanctions Against Russia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He made the remarks to journalists on Sunday before boarding a helicopter on the White House lawn, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

When asked if he was ready to move to the second phase of sanctions against Russia and punish Putin, Trump replied,“Yes.”

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on Friday, President Trump stated that the issue of security guarantees for Ukraine would be resolved and that the United States would provide assistance.

