Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Search Operation Underway In J & K's Kathua


2025-08-22 06:12:35
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Security forces on Friday launched a search operation after reports of movement of two suspected persons in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, officials said.

The search operation was launched in Juthalba area of Rajbagh after locals reported movement of two suspected persons in Jakhol area late Thursday night, they said.

The operation is underway to trace the suspected persons, they added.

