Flor De Caña Named Leading Ethical & Sustainable Spirits Producer By Global Brands Magazine
Flor de Caña is a fifth-generation, family-owned brand that has garnered international acclaim for its award-winning portfolio of premium rums from Nicaragua, aged naturally in American white oak barrels without sugar or artificial ingredients. Notably, Flor de Caña's 12 year-old, 18 year-old, and 25 year-old rums stand out for their distinctive flavor profiles and exquisitely smooth finish, exemplifying the brand's commitment to quality.
About Flor de Caña
Flor de Caña is a premium rum brand and the world's first Carbon Neutral and Fair Trade certified spirit. From an 1890 family estate, it's distilled with 100% renewable energy and naturally aged at the base of an active volcano without sugar or artificial ingredients. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, the brand has received distinctions such as "World's Most Sustainable Rum Brand" (USA), "Ethical Award" (UK) and "Sustainable Spirits Producer" (France).
