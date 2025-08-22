Amino Acids In Cosmetics: The Key To Anti-Aging And Hydration

Dublin, Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Amino Acids Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Source (Plant-based, Animal Based, Chemical Synthesis, Fermentation), By Grade, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global amino acids market size was estimated at USD 29.44 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 58.00 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2025 to 2033. This is attributable to increased consumer spending capacity and growing awareness among individuals regarding healthy lifestyles and preventive care.



Amino acids are used in health supplements to reduce muscle pain, fatigue, and lower the risk associated with cardiovascular diseases. They are also gaining popularity in nutritional sports supplements. Many athletes prefer consuming Product-based supplements in the form of tablets, powders, and drinks for muscle growth.

Nutraceutical Products are segmented into functional beverages, functional food, and dietary supplements. In the animal feed industry, the market is used as a bioactive supplement, as they offer several health benefits to animals. They are also used as critical ingredients in pet food Products and veterinary supplements to enhance food digestibility and thereby strengthen the immune system. Feed-grade products are in demand as their consumption improves the activities & health of animals and offers better joint mobility.

The animal feed industry is expected to witness a high demand for feed-grade products owing to an aging pet population, unique dietary requirements, and specialized diets. The growing adoption of pets in agriculture across several countries is expected to drive the demand for pet food, in turn, driving the demand for the market in the pet food industry.

The rising global demand for nutraceutical and pharmaceutical Products. With increasing consumer awareness of preventive healthcare and healthier lifestyles, amino acids are being widely incorporated into dietary supplements and functional foods. They are recognized for benefits such as reducing muscle fatigue, supporting cardiovascular health, and promoting muscle growth-particularly among athletes through supplements in tablet, powder, or beverage form. The expanding nutraceuticals sector, driven by higher spending on organic and wellness-focused Products, is expected to significantly boost amino acid consumption across functional beverages, fortified foods, and dietary supplements.

Amino acids are increasingly utilized in Dietary Supplements and cosmetic Products due to their multifunctional benefits for skin health and appearance. Naturally present in the skin, they work with aquaporins, the body's water transport channels, to distribute moisture effectively, supporting deep hydration and skin resilience. Some amino acids act as antioxidants or aid in the skin's antioxidant Production, offering protection against free-radical damage and reducing signs of aging. Their humectant properties also make them excellent moisture retainers, helping to keep the skin soft and supple. Key amino acids such as arginine and histidine enhance hydration, while proline, glycine, and lysine boost collagen Production, improving skin elasticity and reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, driving their growing use in anti-aging and hydrating skincare formulations.

Raw materials used for amino acids Production, including soybean oilseeds, wheat, and corn, have been witnessing price volatility over the past few years. This trend is expected to continue over the forecast period owing to increasing consumption of raw materials for other food Production, resulting in limited supply for market Production. Short-term factors such as increasing energy prices are among the other hurdles leading to a shortage of raw materials for product production. In developing economies, manufacturers are often forced to create products from low-quality alternative ingredients such as cassava or sorghum. Such alternative ingredients are less digestible compared to corn and soybeans.

This report forecasts volume & revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2018 to 2033. For this study, the analyst has segmented the global amino acids market report based on product, source, grade, end use, and region.



