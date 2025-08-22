Amino Acids In Cosmetics: The Key To Anti-Aging And Hydration
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|130
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$29.44 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$58 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology And Scope
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Snapshot
2.2. Segment Snapshot
2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot
Chapter 3. Amino Acids Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.3. Price Trend Analysis, 2018-2033
3.4. Market Dynamics
3.5. Industry Analysis Tools
Chapter 4. Amino Acids Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2033
4.2. Essential
4.2.1.1. Histidine
4.2.1.2. Isoleucine
4.2.1.3. Leucine
4.2.1.4. Lysine
4.2.1.5. Methionine
4.2.1.6. Phenylalanine
4.2.1.7. Threonine
4.2.1.8. Tryptophan
4.2.1.9. Valine
4.3. Non-Essential
4.3.1.1. Alanine
4.3.1.2. Arginine
4.3.1.3. Asparagine
4.3.1.4. Aspartic Acid
4.3.1.5. Cysteine
4.3.1.6. Glutamic Acid
4.3.1.7. Glutamine
4.3.1.8. Glycine
4.3.1.9. Proline
4.3.1.10. Serine
4.3.1.11. Tyrosine
4.3.1.12. Ornithine
4.3.1.13. Citrulline
4.3.1.14. Creatine
4.3.1.15. Selenocysteine
4.3.1.16. Taurine
4.3.1.17. Other non-Essentials
Chapter 5. Amino Acids Market: Source Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Source Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2033
5.2. Plant based
5.3. Animal based
5.4. Chemical Synthesis
5.5. Fermentation
Chapter 6. Amino Acids Market: Grade Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Grade Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2033
6.2. Food Grade
6.3. Feed Grade
6.4. Pharma Grade
6.5. Other Grades
Chapter 7. Amino Acids Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. End Use Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2033
7.2. Food & Beverage
7.2.1. Food & Beverage Amino Acids Market Estimates & Forecast, By End Use, 2018 To 2033
7.2.1.1. Bakery
7.2.1.2. Diary
7.2.1.3. Confectionery
7.2.1.4. Convenience Food
7.2.1.5. Functional Beverages
7.2.1.6. Meat Processing
7.2.1.7. Infant Formulation
7.2.1.8. Other Food Grade
7.3. Animal Feed
7.4. Pet Food
7.5. Pharmaceuticals
7.6. Vaccine Formulation
7.7. Personal Care & Cosmetics
7.8. Dietary Supplements
7.9. Agriculture
7.10. Other End Uses
Chapter 8. Amino Acids Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
8.1. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2033
Chapter 9. Amino Acids Market - Competitive Landscape
9.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants
9.2. Company Categorization
9.3. Company Market Share/Position Analysis, 2023
9.4. Company Heat Map Analysis
9.5. Regional Market Analysis
9.6. Strategy Mapping
9.7. Company Profiles
- ADM Ajinomoto Co., Inc. AMINO GmbH MartinBauer CJ CheilJedang Corp. DAESANG dsm-firmenich. Evonik Fermentis Life Sciences Dacheng Biochemical Technology Group Co., Ltd. IRIS BIOTECH Meihua Holdings Group Co., Ltd. Novus International, Inc. Merck Wacker Chemie AG
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Amino Acids Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment