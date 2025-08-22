100 Days To Go: F1 Qatar Grand Prix Nears With Tickets Selling Fast

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The Lusail International Circuit has officially started the 100-day countdown to the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2025, which is set to be the biggest motorsport event of the year, building anticipation for a landmark moment on the global racing calendar.

The LIC, which hosted its first Formula 1 World Championship race in 2021, will stage the fourth edition of the event from 28 to 30 November 2025.

With the championship battle intensifying, excitement is building as Qatar prepares to once again host fans from around the world for an unforgettable weekend of racing, entertainment, and celebration circuit's soaring popularity has once again resulted in record demand, with the Paddock Club, Main Grandstand and 3-Day General Admission categories already sold out months ahead of the event.

Fans still have the chance to secure prime views from the North, Turn 2, Turn 3, or Turn 16 Grandstands - some of the most exciting vantage points and key braking zones, allowing fans to see the action up close at slower speeds. However, tickets for these categories are limited and selling quickly.

For those looking for a flexible option, single-day access to Lusail Hill (General Admission) is available for Friday, Saturday, or Sunday. Each day offers its own unique experience:

Family Friday (28 November): The highly anticipated weekend begins with F1 Practice 1 and Sprint Qualifying, alongside exciting support races, the popular F1 Fan Forum with driver appearances, and a full evening of live music and entertainment at the venue.

Sprint Saturday (29 November): Witness the drama of the F1 Sprint Race and Qualifying, complemented by a packed schedule of support races, Fan Zone activities, and performances from multiple artists throughout the day and night.

Race Day Sunday (30 November): The highlight of the weekend - the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix - supported by final-day race action, interactive experiences in the Fan Zone, and a festival atmosphere of concerts and entertainment to close the event.

With just 100 days to go, fans are urged to secure their place now at the Qatar Grand Prix 2025 before the remaining ticket categories sell out. Tickets are available at: lcsc