Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital Brings Advanced Facility In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai / Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, 22 August 2025: Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, one of the largest and reputed eye care chains in India, opened its new hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, offering best infrastructure and facilities, reaffirming its commitment to expanding the reach of its world-class eye care closer to home for residents in Marathwada.
Located at Jalna Road, the hospital occupies 5,746 sq ft area, boasts the largest eye care facility in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, to provide efficient diagnosis and treatment. The hospital will deliver eye care featuring modern equipment, including a modular operation theatre, specialized units for cataract, glaucoma, retinal diseases, diabetic retinopathy, pediatric, corneal care, and an on-site optical and pharmacy. The new facility is expected to serve up to 15,000+ patients annually. Marking the launch, the hospital is extending free consultation services to all age groups till 30 September 2025. To register for Free Comprehensive Eye Checkup, patients can contact: 95000 24663
Mr. Rahul Agarwal, Chief Operating Officer – Hospital Business said,“The upgraded facility comprises a dedicated team of highly skilled paramedical and non-paramedical staff backed by modern technology to provide complete eye care services. This team and facility are equipped to offer cutting-edge treatments such as Cataract, Lasik, Retina, Cornea & Refractive conditions. With this hospital launch, we look forward to rendering world-class services and providing trustworthy eye care as we continue to do across 250+ centers in India.”
