Uzbekistan And Bahraini GPIC Discuss Strategic Co-Op In Chemical Industry


2025-08-22 05:10:03
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 22. Advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan Munira Aminova met in Bahrain with Abdulrahman Al-Mahmud, Deputy Head of Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company (GPIC), Trend reports via Uzbek MFA.

The sides explored prospects for a strategic partnership within the framework of Uzbekistan's National Program for the Development of the Chemical Industry. GPIC representatives highlighted the country's favorable geographical position and significant potential in deep raw material processing, expressing readiness to consider investment opportunities.

As a result of the talks, the parties agreed to expand cooperation in agrochemistry, prepare for an upcoming visit of the GPIC delegation to Uzbekistan, and establish a joint working group to develop promising projects in greater detail.

This meeting is part of broader official visit of Uzbek delegation to Bahrain. Earlier in the visit, Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov met with Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani, with discussions covering trade, investment, and institutional collaboration, resulting in a visa-free agreement for holders of diplomatic passports.

