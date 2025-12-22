403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
China’s US Treasury Holdings Fall to 17-Year Low
(MENAFN) A media outlet reported Friday that China reduced its holdings of US Treasury securities in October to their lowest level in 17 years. The country’s reserves fell to $688.7 billion, down from $700.5 billion in September, according to figures released by the US Treasury Department on Thursday.
Data from Chinese financial firm Wind indicated that October’s figure was the lowest since November 2008, representing a decline of more than 47% compared to the peak of roughly $1.32 trillion in November 2013.
The downward trend in China’s Treasury holdings began during US President Donald Trump’s first term, with China slipping to third place among foreign holders in March, behind Japan and the UK.
This year, the reduction has continued, driven by concerns over the sustainability of US debt. These worries have been heightened by the summer’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” and debates over the independence of the Federal Reserve as the White House advocates for lower interest rates.
In November, Beijing sustained its gold-buying streak for the 13th consecutive month while further cutting back on Treasury purchases. Official statistics show that reserves grew by 30,000 ounces, bringing the total to 74.12 million ounces, valued at $310.6 billion.
Despite China’s decline, overall foreign holdings of US Treasury bonds only slipped slightly from $9.248 trillion in September to $9.243 trillion in October, remaining above $9 trillion for the eighth month in a row.
Data from Chinese financial firm Wind indicated that October’s figure was the lowest since November 2008, representing a decline of more than 47% compared to the peak of roughly $1.32 trillion in November 2013.
The downward trend in China’s Treasury holdings began during US President Donald Trump’s first term, with China slipping to third place among foreign holders in March, behind Japan and the UK.
This year, the reduction has continued, driven by concerns over the sustainability of US debt. These worries have been heightened by the summer’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” and debates over the independence of the Federal Reserve as the White House advocates for lower interest rates.
In November, Beijing sustained its gold-buying streak for the 13th consecutive month while further cutting back on Treasury purchases. Official statistics show that reserves grew by 30,000 ounces, bringing the total to 74.12 million ounces, valued at $310.6 billion.
Despite China’s decline, overall foreign holdings of US Treasury bonds only slipped slightly from $9.248 trillion in September to $9.243 trillion in October, remaining above $9 trillion for the eighth month in a row.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment