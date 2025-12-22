403
China Sets Record in Russian Gold Imports
(MENAFN) China acquired an unprecedented volume of gold from Russia in November, with shipments climbing to nearly $1 billion, according to RIA Novosti, which cited Chinese customs figures.
Russian gold exports to China were valued at $961 million in November, following October’s $930 million total, the outlet reported on Saturday. The surge comes as Moscow intensifies efforts to redirect precious-metal trade away from Western markets in response to sweeping sanctions, while Beijing solidifies its role as a primary destination.
In contrast, during October and November of the previous year, Russia did not send any gold to China, and its earlier annual peak had been only $223 million. Over the first 11 months of 2025, Chinese purchases of Russian gold reached $1.9 billion—almost nine times higher than the same period last year, based on the cited customs data. Overall Russian exports of precious metals to China have doubled compared to a year earlier.
Analysts suggest the actual scale of China’s acquisitions may exceed official statistics. Bloomberg estimated Russia’s precious-metal shipments to China at around $1 billion in the first half of 2025, though it did not specify how much of that total was gold.
