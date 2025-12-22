Modern Technologies Are Playing Crucial Role In Generating Employment: Jitin Prasada

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Dec 22 (IANS) Modern technologies such as drone technology, the Internet of Things (IoT), and cybersecurity are creating new employment opportunities for India's youth, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology and Commerce & Industry Jitin Prasada said on Monday.

He was addressing the Technology and Skill Development Conference held at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee NIELIT Extension Centre campus in Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, where he attended as the Chief Guest.

Speaking at the event, the Minister said that technology-driven skills are becoming increasingly important in today's job market.

“Emerging technologies such as drone technology, Internet of Things (IoT) and cybersecurity are playing a significant role in creating new employment opportunities,” he stated.

He highlighted that emerging sectors like drones, IoT, and cyber security are opening up new career paths and encouraging young people to take up innovation and entrepreneurship.

“The main aim of the conference was to promote skill development, innovation, and startup culture among youth through technology,” the minister explained.

Referring to the vision of Digital India and Atmanirbhar Bharat, Prasada said that institutions like NIELIT are acting as an important link between government policies and their implementation on the ground.

“NIELIT is playing a key role in taking advanced technical education and skill training to remote and semi-urban areas,” he noted.

According to him, skill development that matches industry needs will help India emerge as a global leader in technology.

The conference witnessed the participation of Members of the Legislative Assembly, senior district and administrative officials, representatives from academia and industry, startup entrepreneurs, and NIELIT officials.

A large number of students, trainees, and local youth also took part in the event, showing keen interest in learning about new technologies and career opportunities.

One of the main highlights of the conference was a technology exhibition by startups working in the field of drone technology.

These startups displayed innovative drone-based solutions used in agriculture, crop monitoring, pesticide spraying, land surveying, mapping, disaster management, surveillance, and logistics.