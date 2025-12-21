403
AI cyberattacks target industrial sector of Turkey
(MENAFN) Cyberattacks are increasingly targeting the industrial sector, surpassing financial institutions as the primary focus in 2025, according to Ilkem Ozar, general manager of Kaspersky Türkiye. The shift is driven by the growing use of artificial intelligence (AI), which has amplified both the scale and sophistication of cyber threats.
“Industry is now the primary focus of cyberattacks,” Ozar told Anadolu, highlighting that energy companies, factories, and production facilities have left their operational technology (OT) systems vulnerable due to years of underinvestment in cybersecurity. This neglect has made industrial infrastructure an “easy target” for cybercriminals, she said.
Throughout 2025, attacks on industrial operations have become increasingly destructive, targeting both espionage and efforts to disrupt production. AI has become a key tool for attackers, enhancing phishing campaigns, fake identities, and social engineering to create highly realistic and targeted exploits.
“AI has lowered the barrier to exploiting vulnerabilities and producing customized attacks,” Ozar noted, emphasizing the growing role of deepfakes. Personal data shared online can now be harvested and repurposed to create convincing messages, such as emails appearing to come from familiar services or marketplaces.
Ozar warned, “If you are redirected to another page to complete a purchase or make a payment, that is the moment to be alert. Unfortunately, the era of saying ‘I clicked the link by accident’ is over. The internet brings enormous convenience, but it demands constant vigilance.”
