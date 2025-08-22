Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan Ink Roadmap To Boost Trade Turnover

2025-08-22 05:09:56
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, August 22 . Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan have signed a roadmap aimed at increasing bilateral trade turnover to $3 billion by 2030, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

The document was signed by members of the official delegations following talks between Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov in Bishkek. The presidents also adopted a Joint Statement and signed the decisions of the seventh session of the Supreme Interstate Council between the two countries.

Tokayev arrived in Kyrgyzstan on August 22 for an official visit.

According to Kyrgyzstan's National Statistics Committee, trade turnover between the two countries reached $566.4 million from January through May 2025, an increase of 9 percent compared to the same period last year. Kazakhstan remains one of Kyrgyzstan's key economic partners, ranking third after China and Russia and accounting for 9.8 percent of the country's total trade volume.

