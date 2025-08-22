Dubai: 18 People Convicted In Dh185-Million Embezzlement, Money Laundering Case

Eighteen people of various nationalities were recently convicted for their role in a multi-million-dirham embezzlement and money laundering scheme targeting a law firm Dubai.

Dubai's Court of First Instance found that the defendants stole a total of Dh185 million from the firm. They also leaked sensitive commercial data on top of setting up bogus companies inside and outside the UAE to hide their activities. The group was also convicted of laundering the stolen money through three shell companies, which were created specifically for that purpose.

Four of the defendants were sentenced to three years in prison followed by deportation, while the others received one-year jail terms and deportation. Two were fined Dh20,000 each, and three companies linked to the scheme were fined Dh500,000 apiece. Four other individuals were acquitted due to insufficient evidence.

Forged documents, fake emails

Investigations revealed the group used forged documents, fake email addresses, and counterfeit stationery posing as the law firm to deceive its clients. They allegedly copied the firm's client database, contacted international companies that had dealings with the firm, and diverted payments into accounts controlled by their own companies.

Prosecutors said the funds were moved through multiple bank accounts and disguised via complex transactions to conceal their source. Authorities ordered the confiscation of assets from all convicted defendants amounting to Dh113.65 million - the value of the laundered proceeds.

In a related hearing, one main defendant was acquitted of a breach of trust charge linked to a separate case.

The verdict was later upheld by the Dubai Court of Appeal.