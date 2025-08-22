Drones, 750 Police Officers: Dubai Unveils Massive Back-To-School Student Safety Plan

The Dubai Police General Command has officially launched its comprehensive“Back-to-School” safety and security initiative for the 2025–2026 academic year, ensuring a safe and secure environment for students returning to classrooms when most schools reopen on Monday, August 25 .

Announced at a press conference today, the plan involves a significant deployment of police resources across the emirate.

Dubai Police has assigned 750 senior officers and police personnel. They will be supported by 250 patrols, including luxury and mounted units, as well as motorcycle patrols. Nine drones will be also utilized.

This year's campaign also aligns with the annual“Day Without Accidents” initiative, which encourages safe driving practices among motorists, particularly during the busy back-to-school period.

Officials have emphasised the importance of drivers adhering to traffic laws, such as respecting speed limits and giving way to school buses, to safeguard students.