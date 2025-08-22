Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Drones, 750 Police Officers: Dubai Unveils Massive Back-To-School Student Safety Plan

Drones, 750 Police Officers: Dubai Unveils Massive Back-To-School Student Safety Plan


2025-08-22 04:16:04
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

The Dubai Police General Command has officially launched its comprehensive“Back-to-School” safety and security initiative for the 2025–2026 academic year, ensuring a safe and secure environment for students returning to classrooms when most schools reopen on Monday, August 25 .

Announced at a press conference today, the plan involves a significant deployment of police resources across the emirate.

Recommended For You

Dubai Police has assigned 750 senior officers and police personnel. They will be supported by 250 patrols, including luxury and mounted units, as well as motorcycle patrols. Nine drones will be also utilized.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

This year's campaign also aligns with the annual“Day Without Accidents” initiative, which encourages safe driving practices among motorists, particularly during the busy back-to-school period.

Officials have emphasised the importance of drivers adhering to traffic laws, such as respecting speed limits and giving way to school buses, to safeguard students.

MENAFN22082025000049011007ID1109962354

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search