Municipalities Conduct Food Safety Campaign
DOHA: In a move to reinforce The Pearl Island's reputation as a safe and distinguished tourist destination, the municipalities of Doha and Al Rayyan conducted a joint inspection campaign targeting food establishments on the island.
The aim was to ensure compliance with the highest standards of food safety and the quality of services provided to both visitors and residents. This initiative aligns with the strategic vision of the Ministry of Municipality, which seeks to enhance quality of life and improve public services, particularly in areas with strong tourism appeal.
The campaign involved unified inspection teams that carried out surprise field visits to a number of restaurants, cafés, and food retail outlets.
The inspections focused on verifying adherence to health regulations and food safety requirements. The results revealed zero violations, reflecting a high level of compliance among the food establishments.
