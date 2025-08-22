403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Natural Gas Forecast 22/08: Rally Faces Resistance (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The natural gas markets rally to bit during the trading session on Thursday, as we continue to see a lot of noisy behavior. This rally looks like an opportunity to me, because I'm more than willing to start shorting if I get the opportunity to do so. At the first signs of weakness, I am looking to get short of this market, because the supply of natural gas is going to continue to be more than demand, especially this time of year where we see no heating demand, and unless we have a heat wave, it's unlikely that the natural gas markets will see a massive surge.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment