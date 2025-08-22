403
GBP/JPY Forecast 22/08: Bulls Challenge Key Barrier (Video)
- The British Pound has rallied nicely against the Japanese Yen during the trading session as the 50-day EMA looks like it is offering a bit of support. That being said, keep in mind this is a pair that's highly sensitive to risk appetite and therefore I think you have to watch what other markets are doing. The most obvious level on this chart is going to be the 200 yen level, an area that has been like a brick wall, if we can break above there finally, and continue to go higher, it could lead to a massive shot to the upside.
And with this, I think you have to understand that traders are looking for some type of clarity on what the Federal Reserve will do and therefore what risk appetite might be due to monetary policy.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewUltimately, this is a market that I think will be very volatile, but that's typically the case here with this pair anyways. I still favor the upside, but we obviously have a huge mountain to climb just above at this big figure.Begin trading our daily forecasts and analysis . Here is a list of Forex brokers in Japan to work with.
