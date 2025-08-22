Circus SE Secures Federal Research Grant To Advance Defense AI-Robotics
Circus SE Secures Federal Research Grant to Advance Defense AI-Robotics
Munich, August 22, 2025 – Circus SE (XETRA: CA1 ) , a global leader in AI software and robotics for autonomous nutrition systems, has secured a EUR 2 million research and development grant from the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF). This recurring annual funding will accelerate the development of the CA-M AI-Robot, a fully autonomous nutrition system designed for reliable meal supply in defense environments.
The CA-M is built on the proven core technology of the CA-1 AI-robot, Circus' commercial flagship robot, and extends its capabilities into the defense sector. Designed to remove manual labor from complex meal supply infrastructures, the CA-M robot enables seamless autonomous operation in mission environments, freeing up personnel for more critical tasks and enhancing operational resilience.
Backed by Circus' patented AI-robotics ecosystem, the CA-M combines advanced AI-driven software, autonomous meal preparation, and secure system integration to deliver end-to-end nutrition at scale. With the support of the Federal Ministry, Circus will fast-track R&D, expand its defense-focused engineering teams, and further strengthen its newly established Defense Unit.
The grant highlights the German government's commitment to advancing AI and robotics as strategic technologies. For Circus, it represents a supportive step toward establishing itself as the global innovation leader in autonomous defense nutrition systems.
Circus SE (XETRA: CA1) is a global AI and robotics company developing autonomous systems for food supply in both civilian and defense sectors. Its flagship robot, the patented CA-1, is the world's first fully autonomous food production robot, now in serial production. Powered by proprietary embodied AI, Circus delivers industrial-scale, high-reliability meal output with minimal human input. Headquartered in Munich, the company is building the global infrastructure for autonomous food supply – on a mission to fuel humanity.
Circus SE sichert sich Bundesforschungszuschuss
München, 22. August 2025 – Circus SE (XETRA: CA1) , ein globaler Technologieführer im Bereich KI-Software und Robotik für autonome Ernährungssysteme, hat sich einen Entwicklungs- und Forschungszuschuss in Höhe von EUR 2 Mio. vom Bundesministerium für Bildung und Forschung (BMBF) gesichert. Dieser wiederkehrende, jährliche Förderzuschuss ermöglicht die beschleunigte Entwicklung des CA-M AI-Roboters – ein vollautonomes Ernährungssystem für die zuverlässige Truppenversorgung im Verteidigungssektor.
Der CA-M basiert auf der bewährten Kerntechnologie des CA-1 AI-Roboters, dem kommerziellen Flaggschiff von Circus, und erweitert dessen Fähigkeiten gezielt für den Verteidigungssektor. Entwickelt, um manuelle Arbeit aus komplexen Versorgungsinfrastrukturen zu automatisieren, ermöglicht der CA-M Roboter einen nahtlosen autonomen Betrieb in Einsatzumgebungen. So werden wertvolle personelle Ressourcen für kritische Aufgaben freigesetzt und die operative Resilienz signifikant gestärkt.
Gestützt auf das patentierte AI-Robotics-Ökosystem von Circus kombiniert der CA-M hochentwickelte KI-gestützte Software, autonome Mahlzeitenzubereitung und sichere Systemintegration, um skalierbare End-to-End-Truppenversorgung bereitzustellen. Mit der Unterstützung des Bundesministeriums wird Circus seine F&E-Aktivitäten beschleunigen, die Defense-Engineering-Teams erweitern und seine neu gegründete Defense Unit weiter stärken.
Die Förderung unterstreicht das klare Bekenntnis der Bundesregierung, KI und Robotik als strategische Schlüsseltechnologien zu stärken. Für Circus bedeutet sie einen unterstützenden Schritt, die Position als globaler Innovationsführer für autonome Ernährungssysteme im kommerziellen wie auch im Verteidigungssektor weiter auszubauen.
Über Circus SE
Circus SE (XETRA: CA1) ist ein weltweit tätiges Unternehmen für KI und Robotik, das autonome Systeme für die Nahrungsmittelversorgung in zivilen und Verteidigungs- Anwendungen entwickelt. Der patentierte CA-1 Roboter ist der weltweit erste vollautonome Roboter für die Lebensmittelproduktion und befindet sich bereits in Serienfertigung. Angetrieben von proprietärer embodied AI liefert Circus industrielle Mahlzeitenproduktion mit industrieller Zuverlässigkeit und minimalem Personaleinsatz. Mit Hauptsitz in München baut das Unternehmen eine globale Infrastruktur für autonome Nahrungsmittelversorgung – mit der Mission, die Menschheit zu versorgen.
