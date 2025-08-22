No Excuse By ABC Design Communication Wins Iron A' Design Award In Social Design Category

No Excuse

Innovative Cross Brochure Design Recognized for Its Powerful Message and Interactive Format

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ABC Design Communication has been named as a winner of the highly respected A' Design Award in the Social Design category for their exceptional work titled "No Excuse". The A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition within the design industry, celebrating innovative and impactful designs that demonstrate excellence in their respective fields.The "No Excuse" cross brochure design showcases the importance of addressing violence against women, a critical issue that affects communities worldwide. Through its innovative format and striking visuals, the design effectively communicates the urgency of the matter to a wide audience, encouraging reflection and action.The brochure's unique folding structure invites users to engage with the content, revealing powerful statistics and messages with each turn of the page. The bold colors and straightforward text create a visual narrative that is impossible to ignore, while the personalized tags enhance the emotional connection and encourage active participation in the fight against violence towards women.This recognition from the A' Design Award serves as a testament to ABC Design Communication's commitment to creating designs that not only excel in aesthetics and functionality but also contribute to positive social change. The award will undoubtedly inspire the team to continue pushing boundaries and exploring new ways to address critical issues through the power of design.Team MembersNo Excuse was designed by a talented team at ABC Design Communication, including Creative Director Andromachi Kakava and Graphic Designer Kornilios Nikolaidis. Their combined expertise and passion for impactful design were instrumental in bringing this project to life.Interested parties may learn more at:About ABC Design CommunicationABC Design Communication is an independent creative agency specializing in branding, packaging design, and strategic visual communication. Based in Greece and operating across a wide range of industries, from commercial brands and start-ups to cultural institutions and public organizations, the studio delivers holistic design solutions that enhance identity, value, and audience engagement.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that recognizes and promotes superior products and projects that advance and benefit society. Established in 2008, the A' Design Award welcomes entries from creative professionals, agencies, companies, and organizations across all industries and countries. By participating in this prestigious competition, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain global recognition, and contribute to the advancement of their respective fields. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects atAbout A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award is a notable recognition granted to designs that meet rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards. Recipients of this award demonstrate a solid understanding of design principles, creativity in execution, and the ability to address real-world challenges through thoughtful solutions. The Iron A' Design Award acknowledges the skill and dedication of designers who integrate industry best practices and contribute to quality of life improvements. Winning designs are respected for their thoroughness and innovative approaches within the Social Design category, which emphasizes inclusive approaches, community engagement, social impact, sustainability, ethical standards, and user-centered design.

Makpal Bayetova

A' DESIGN AWARD & COMPETITION SRL

+39 031 497 2900

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.