Brazilian President Rebukes Trump For 'Meddling' In Internal Affairs

MENAFN - IANS) Sao Paulo, Aug 22 (IANS) Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva rebuked US President Donald Trump, saying he "should not meddle" in Brazil's internal affairs.

"We need to know how to give people what they need: affection, comfort and treat them with love. That is the difference between governing and caring, because the right word is not governing, but caring," he said at an event in Sorocaba, a city in the state of Sao Paulo on Thursday, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Lula added that he wants to care for Brazil, and Trump should not meddle in the country's affairs.

Stressing that the defence of sovereignty goes beyond protecting borders and resources, Lula said, "It is about protecting the people. That is what the sovereignty of a country is all about. That is why we are not afraid of being shouted at. In fact, we are polite. I don't yell at anyone."

Last week, Trump called Brazil a "horrible trading partner," saying the trial against former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was a "political execution."

On July 30, the Trump administration announced plans to impose tariffs of up to 50 per cent on Brazilian exports and sanction Alexandre de Moraes, a justice of Brazil's Federal Supreme Court. Moraes is currently overseeing the case against Bolsonaro, who is accused of attempting to seize power following his defeat in the 2022 presidential election.

Earlier on August 14, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said Brazil will not bow down to the United States, countering the claim by his US counterpart Donald Trump that Brazil is "a horrible trading partner."

"It is a lie when the US President says that Brazil is a bad trading partner. Brazil is good, it just won't bow down to the US government," Lula said during an event in the northeast state of Pernambuco.

Lula said that "democracy is judging Bolsonaro."