Harshvardhan, Sonam's 'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat' Teaser Is Full Of Emotions, Heartbreak & Love
The over a minute long teaser begins with Harshvardhan and Sonam crossing paths after they separated even though love between them can be sensed. It shows Sonam and Harsh heading to get married. However, heartbreak follows and the journey of getting back together follows. The movie explores intense emotions such as love, obsession, and heartbreak.
Harshvardhan took to Instagram, where he shared a the teaser and wrote as the caption:“Ab Dekhega Zamaana PYAAR, DARD aur NAFRAT, ab Dekhega Zamaana #EkDeewaneKiDEEWANIYAT! Teaser out now, Link in Bio. Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat in cinemas this #Diwali – 21st Oct."
The release of the film has been pushed as it is set for a Diwali release. The movie will now light up the screens on October 21.
The film was earlier scheduled to release on October 2. The makers of the passionate love story also treated the fans with the first look of the movie featuring Sonam and Harshvardhan.
Billed as a musical obsessive romantic drama, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is produced by Anshul Garg under his banner Desi Music Factory and co-produced by Raghav Sharma.
The film is written by Mushtaq Shaikh and co-written by Milap Milan Zaveri, who also directs the project.
Directed by Milap Zaveri, the project is co-produced by Raghav Sharma. The upcoming film marks Harshvardhan Rane's first on-screen collaboration with Sonam Bajwa.
The film, which marks the production debut of Play DMF founder Anshul Garg, said:“DEEWAANIYAT is about emotions that are extreme and unforgettable. The teaser captures some of that fire, and I hope audiences connect with its intensity as much as they have with its music.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment