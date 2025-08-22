How To Become A Corporate Lawyer In India: Entrance Exams And Salary

Corporate Lawyer in India: With the growth of the corporate sector, the demand for corporate lawyers is rapidly increasing. A corporate lawyer's role extends beyond courtroom litigation; they provide comprehensive legal guidance to companies. This guide outlines the steps to becoming a corporate lawyer, including required courses, skills, exams, salary expectations, and career scope.

Who is a Corporate Lawyer?

Simply put, a corporate lawyer advises and assists companies or organizations on legal matters. They manage contracts, deals, investments, employment issues, and other legal affairs to ensure compliance and avoid legal complications.

How to Become a Corporate Lawyer: The Process



School Education: You can complete class 12th in any stream (Arts, Commerce, or Science). A humanities background with law and sociology can be beneficial.

Pass Law Entrance Exams: Exams like CLAT, AILET, and SLAT are essential. These assess English, General Knowledge, Current Affairs, and Logical Reasoning.

Choose the Right Law College: Select a college based on faculty, placement record, and infrastructure. Pursue a 5-year integrated course (BA LLB, BCom LLB) or a 3-year LLB.

Choose a Specialization: Specialize in areas like Corporate Law, Taxation Law, or Criminal Law.

Develop Essential Skills: Focus on negotiation, contract drafting, research, problem-solving, and business awareness.

Gain Internship Experience: Internships at law firms, corporate houses, or companies provide practical knowledge and networking opportunities.

Register with the Bar Council: After LLB, register with the State Bar Council.

Pass the AIBE Exam: The All India Bar Examination grants a license to practice law. Optional: Pursue an LLM for further specialization. Exams like CLAT PG or AILET PG are required.

Corporate Lawyer Career Scope and Salary

Corporate lawyers are in demand across startups, large companies, MNCs, and investment firms. Starting salaries range from Rs 4 to 8 lakh per annum, with experienced professionals earning significantly more.

Types of Corporate Lawyers

Corporate law encompasses various specializations, including:



Contract Lawyer

Merger and Acquisition Specialist

Venture Capital Lawyer Legal Journalist

Responsibilities of a Corporate Lawyer



Drafting contracts and agreements

Providing legal support for mergers and acquisitions

Guiding on legal risks and compliance

Handling employment and business law cases Assisting companies with stock market listing

Essential Entrance Exams for Law



CLAT (Common Law Admission Test)

AILET (All India Law Entrance Test)

SLAT (Symbiosis Law Admission Test)

MH CET Law

DU LLB Entrance Exam

BHU Law Entrance Punjab University LLB Entrance Exam